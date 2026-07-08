JD Wetherspoon Set to Open Its New Pub at University of Surrey on Tuesday 14 July

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Pub operator JD Wetherspoon is to open its new pub at University of Surrey on Tuesday 14 July 2026.

The Sir Ronald Wates pub will be located at the refurbished Wates House building, at the university’s Stag Hill campus.

It will be open to students and university staff, as well as visitors and the local community, and offer Wetherspoon’s full all-day menu, with mobile app ordering and table service.

The pub takes its name from Sir Ronald Wates (1907-86), whose family funded the original building.

A British builder and property developer, Ronald played a central role in expanding the family firm – Wates Group. In 1966, he and his brothers founded the Wates Foundation, supporting social, educational and community causes across the UK. In 1975, he was knighted for his charitable and philanthropic services.

The Wates family gave permission for the pub to carry his name, continuing their long association with the University of Surrey.

A full refurbishment of the existing Wates House bar has taken place.

Refurbishment work includes a new bar and drinks dispense system, allowing for a new produce range, as well as a new kitchen, enabling the pub to offer the full Wetherspoon menu.

The new look pub interior, which is approximately 5,500sq ft., also includes redecoration and new lighting, artwork and signage, as well as new fixtures and fittings.

A new bespoke carpet has been fitted. The design is inspired by Surrey’s woodland heritage, with a prominent oak leaf pattern, as well as incorporating the key from the University of Surrey crest, which symbolises learning.

The partnership with University of Surrey will see the first UK university own and operate a franchise under the Wetherspoon business model.

It gives the University of Surrey access to Wetherspoon’s supply chain and operational systems whilst maintaining full control of staffing, licensing and premises management.

Wetherspoon’s chief executive, John Hutson, said: “We are delighted that a Wetherspoon pub is to open at the University of Surrey.

“We are confident that it will prove popular with students as well as members of the public and be a great addition for the university.”

The University of Surrey chief operating officer, Will Davies, added: “We’re delighted to confirm the official opening date for The Sir Ronald Wates, which will provide staff, students and the wider community with a high-quality, great-value food and drink offer.

“By drawing on JD Wetherspoon’s strong reputation and extensive supply chain, we’re confident this new addition will quickly become a popular social hub at the heart of our Stag Hill campus.”