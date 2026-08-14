Bidfood Recognised as Only Wholesaler to Achieve Perfect Marks in RSPO’s Shared Responsibility Scorecard

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Bidfood has achieved a perfect score in the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil’s (RSPO) Shared Responsibility Scorecard for its own-brand products, placing the foodservice wholesaler among just eight retailers globally to receive top marks.

RSPO’s annual scorecard assesses organisations across a wide range of sustainability topics, including palm oil, sustainability reports, water and waste management, carbon data, health and safety, HR policies and support for smallholders.

Achieving a score of 10 out of 10 reflects a collaborative effort across Bidfood’s Sustainability, Technical, and Supply Chain teams, as well as its sister manufacturing brands, Yarde Farm and Northern Bloc.

Bidfood is also making significant progress with its CarbonCloud project, which will enable the foodservice provider to gain a greater understanding of the carbon footprint data across its range. This will support its net-zero ambitions to reduce Scope 1 and 3 emissions by at least 90% by 2045 and Scope 2 by 100% by 2040.

Bidfood’s CarbonCloud project will also further enhance collaborative supplier relationships and inform customers, so they can make more informed decisions around the products they buy.

Julie Owst, Head of Sustainability at Bidfood, said: “It’s an honour to be recognised by a world-renowned organisation committed to transforming the palm oil industry.

“This recognition demonstrates the importance of working collaboratively across our business and supply chain to drive meaningful progress on sustainability.

“While we’re proud to have achieved a perfect score, we do not want to become complacent. There’s still a lot of work to do, and we will remain focused on building on this success, working together to reduce carbon emissions, water usage and food waste and be a positive force for change.”