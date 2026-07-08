Hospitality Apprenticeship to Showcase “Outstanding Apprentices” 2027

Share Post Share Email

Hospitality businesses from across the UK are being invited to bring along their outstanding apprentices to the annual Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase (HAS), taking place at the House of Commons during National Apprenticeship Week.

The event, to be held on Wednesday 10 February 2027, from 12.30pm–3.30pm in the Terrace Pavilion, House of Commons, will bring together around 120 hospitality apprentices from many of the UK’s leading operators for an afternoon celebrating the talent, ambition and professionalism of the industry’s future leaders.

Over the past decade, more than 1,800 hospitality apprentices have attended the Showcase, making it one of the sector’s most prestigious events dedicated to recognising apprentice achievement.

The Showcase provides apprentices with a rare opportunity to meet their local MPs, demonstrate their skills, share their personal career journeys and hear from leading figures from both the hospitality industry and Government. It also gives Parliamentarians the opportunity to see first-hand the contribution apprentices make to one of the UK’s most important sectors and the vital role hospitality plays in supporting employment, skills and economic growth.

The HAS event celebrates not only the achievements of individual apprentices but also the commitment employers make to developing future talent. Every apprentice attending has a story to tell, whether they have progressed from entry-level roles into management, discovered a passion for professional cookery, or built confidence and skills through workplace learning. The event has become one of the highlights of National Apprenticeship Week, shining a spotlight on the diverse and rewarding careers hospitality offers and challenging outdated perceptions of the industry.

Hospitality businesses of every size, from independent operators to national brands, are encouraged to bring along their apprentices who have demonstrated commitment, enthusiasm and a passion for the industry. Whether they are just beginning their careers or have already achieved significant milestones, the Showcase offers a unique opportunity to recognise their success on a national stage.