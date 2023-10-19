Jesmond Dene House Wins The Good Hotel Guide’s 2024 Wedding Hotels Award

Share Tweet Share Email

Boutique hotel, Jesmond Dene House, is celebrating after being selected as one of the esteemed winners of The Good Hotel Guide Editor’s Choice 2024 Wedding Hotels Award.

This remarkable achievement marks the fourth time the hotel has been recognised by this prestigious publication.

Established in 1978, The Good Hotel Guide is a truly independent UK hotel guide, where hotels cannot secure a place in the print edition through payment, and both the editors and inspectors maintain their impartiality by declining complimentary hospitality during their incognito hotel visits.

Christina Stephenson, the Sales, Marketing, and Events Manager at Jesmond Dene House, expressed her delight, stating, “We are thrilled to announce our selection as a winner of The Good Hotel Guide Editor’s Choice 2024 awards for Wedding Hotels. We feel deeply honoured to have received this prestigious, independent award and extend our gratitude to our dedicated team for consistently upholding the high standards at Jesmond Dene House. This marks our fourth time winning this incredible accolade, and we couldn’t be prouder!”

The Good Hotel Guide, known for its 12 César Awards, has unveiled its latest list of exceptional hotels, inns, and B&Bs across Britain and Ireland, all recommended by readers and endorsed by professional inspection. These César Awards, inspired by Swiss hotelier César Ritz, are announced annually.

Christina concluded: “Although this is the fourth time of winning this prestigious award, we take nothing for granted at Jesmond Dene House, so will continually look at ways to improve our quality, services, and value, so that our loyal clientele always receives an exceptional experience.”