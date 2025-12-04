JKS Pubs Rebrands to Ardent Pub Group with Private Investment

Share Post Share Email

After four years partnering with JKS Restaurants (JKS), JKS Pubs has been fully acquired through a private investment round led by Founder and Managing Director, Dominic Jacobs.

The transaction also marks a successful exit for the pub group’s seed investors who backed the business in 2021 through an Enterprise Investment Scheme. Backed by a new US-based private investor, the group will move forward in this exciting next phase of growth under a new name, Ardent Pub Group (Ardent).

Their backing will enable the group to accelerate growth, targeting eight new openings across London and beyond in the next 3 – 5 years.

Since the reopening of The Cadogan Arms in 2021, the group has expanded with The George in 2022 and The Hound in 2024, continuing to advance its mission of delivering the gold standard of public houses. Ardent reports 20% year-on-year sales growth and over 40% year-on-year uplift in group level EBITDA, demonstrating strong performance despite industry-wide cost pressures and regulatory changes.

Ardent Founder and Managing Director, Dominic Jacobs says,

“This is a hugely proud moment for me and for the Ardent team. I want to say a heartfelt thank you to Jyo, Karam and Sue for their belief, guidance and friendship over the past few years – we simply wouldn’t be here without them. I’m delighted that we can take forward the pubs we built together under a new banner: Ardent Pub Group.”

Jyotin Sethi, Co-Founder and CEO of JKS Restaurants comments, “Partnering with Dom and the team over the past four years has been an incredible journey, and this transaction represents a great outcome for all JKS Pubs stakeholders. Together, we’ve shaped what we believe a true modern British pub can be, and we’re immensely proud of what we have created – three brilliant pubs that are beacons of warmth and hospitality, with a brilliant team behind them. As Ardent embarks on this exciting new chapter, we look forward to watching their continued success and growth, and we have every confidence that they will set new benchmarks for the industry.”