Jockey Club Catering Raises Thousands For The Children’s Trust

Jockey Club Catering, the official food, beverage and hospitality partner at Epsom Downs Racecourse has helped raise over £4,600 for The Children’s Trust, the UK’s leading charity for children with brain injury, during this year’s Investec Derby Festival.

The Children’s Trust gives children and young people with brain injury and neurodisability opportunities to live the best life possible, by providing specialist rehabilitation, education and community services across the UK.

The money raised will go towards The Children’s Trust services, including their intensive rehabilitation service helping children with acquired brain injury make the best recovery they can. The donations will also support community-based services that help children make a successful return to school after a brain injury. As well as funding vital research and helping The Children’s Trust develop innovative new ways to reach more children and their families.

Fiona Thorne, Community Fundraising Manager for South East at The Children’s Trust, said: “We are so grateful to everyone at Jockey Club Catering for their support. The money raised will help young people with brain injury and neurodisability and it is thanks to people like Jockey Club Catering who help to cover the cost of therapy and care so that young people are able to live the best life possible. On behalf of all the children and families at The Children’s Trust, thank you so much for choosing to support us.”

Nick Campbell, Managing Director at Jockey Club Catering, commented: “Volunteers across the racecourse came together over the two-day festival to help raise money, with the final amount being matched by The Jockey Club Catering team.”

“This is our fourth year partnering with The Children’s Trust and we’re thankful that the money raised will continue to help the team provide vital services for children with brain injuries in the local area and throughout the UK.”