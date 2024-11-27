Jon Bon Jovi Visits The Duke of Sussex in Waterloo to Celebrate Hampton Water Rosé

Share Post Share Email

Legendary rock star Jon Bon Jovi swapped the stage for The Duke of Sussex pub in Waterloo, joining forces with his son, Jesse Bongiovi, to toast the success of their award-winning wine, Hampton Water Rosé, last Friday.

The father-and-son duo visited the popular gastropub, part of Stonegate Group’s Chapter Collection, to celebrate their premium rosé making waves across London. Hampton Water isn’t just another celebrity label – it’s a wine with heart, history and accolades to back it up. Born from Jesse and Jon’s shared love of rosé and inspired by summers in the Hamptons, the brand was brought to life in 2018 with the expertise of renowned French winemaker Gérard Bertrand.

Since its launch, Hampton Water has become a sensation, earning 90+ point ratings from Wine Spectator, Wine Enthusiast and Decanter, as well as being named an Impact Hot Prospect brand two years running.

During their visit, Jon and Jesse chatted with guests, raised a glass of Hampton Water and sampled The Duke of Sussex’s cocktail, which shone a spotlight on their celebrated rosé. The pair’s passion for creating a world-class wine was unmistakable as they shared the story behind Hampton Water.

“We wanted to create something that feels like the Hamptons in a bottle, and it’s incredible to see how much people here in the UK love it,” Jesse said.

Jon Bon Jovi added: “Coming to London and seeing Hampton Water featured in gastropubs like The Duke of Sussex is a dream come true. This wine was born from family, friends, and a lot of love, and we’re excited to share it with people who feel just as connected to it as we do.”

James Metcalfe, Director of Marketing at Stonegate Group, said: “We’re honoured to have hosted Jon and Jesse at The Duke of Sussex, a shining example of what The Chapter Collection is all about – exceptional food, drink and a welcoming atmosphere. Their visit was a celebration of everything Hampton Water stands for: quality, passion and a shared love of bringing people together over great wine.”

To mark the occasion, people have the chance to win a signed three litre bottle of Hampton Water Rosé. Available at 12 Chapter Collection gastropubs, the wine offers a taste of the Hamptons right here in the UK. To find out more about the competition and to enter, follow @thechaptercollection on Instagram and look out for updates.