Just Two Weeks Left to Make a Nomination for CAMRA’s Prestigious Pomona Award

Share Tweet Share Email

There is just two weeks left to recognise a cider champion in CAMRA’s prestigious ‘Pomona Award’, which is open for nominations until the 1st of August 2022.

Named after the Goddess of fruit trees, gardens, and orchards, the Pomona Award is presented by CAMRA to a person, group, organisation, idea or concept (where a recipient can be identified) that has made an outstanding achievement, commitment, or contribution to the promotion of real cider or perry. The primary consideration is given to activities over the previous 12 months; however, consideration is also given to on-going work in this field.

Previous winners include Susanna Forbes, cider expert and author and co-founder of Little Pomona Cider in Herefordshire, Elizabeth Pegler from the Orchard Project, and Simon Gibson of Simon’s Cider, who created interactive mixed cider boxes during the lockdown restrictions and complementary private tasting sessions.

Andrea Briers, the Pomona Award Co-ordinator says: “The Pomona Award is designed to be incredibly flexible in terms of the type of work we’ll consider. Our aim is to simply celebrate the fantastic work that goes into promoting and protecting traditional British cider and perry.”

The award is free to enter and all forms of cider and perry related activity will be considered.

To make a nomination, simply fill out the online nomination form at: http://www.camra.org.uk/pomona-award