Greene King Offering Free Pints During Women’s Euro’s

Pub company Greene King is offering Free pints to people watching the current women’s Euro tournament who share the same name as an England team player.
The offer includes a free pint, a bottle of icebreaker pale ale, or a soft drink alternative, and customers must produce photo ID during live games to claim the drink!
The offer was launched by Greene King after new research revealed that more than a third of Brits (37%) have never heard of any of the women’s England football team, and are almost three times more likely to have heard of a male England footballer than their female counterparts.
Every England Women’s group stage match will be shown live across a number of Greene King managed sports pubs.
Chris Conchie, head of marketing for Greene King sport, said: “Despite the fact that the Women’s Euros tournament grows in popularity each year, there is still a massive lack of awareness and support for the individuals who make up our incredible team.
“This limited time offer isn’t just about a free drink, it’s a chance to show support right across the UK for our Lionesses and champion the incredible UK talent on display on the world stage.”
The offer of a free drink is available in a total of 810 pubs across the UK.