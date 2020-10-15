Lacklustre Employment Highlights Need For Enhanced Government Support

UKHospitality has reiterated its warning that, without increased financial support from the Government, half a million hospitality jobs are at risk. The warning follows today’s labour market update which shows the employment rate has been decreasing since the start of the pandemic.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “The feeble nature of the employment market is worrying in and of itself, but it masks a much larger worry for the country.

“Furlough support is about to end and we are moving onto a Job Support Scheme that will not work for many of our businesses. Our sector is being forced to operate under crippling restrictions, so to pay staff for more than hours worked is an unachievable ask for many venues. Unless support is forthcoming, the outlook is only going to get bleaker.

“We are now on the brink of widespread job losses. Half a million jobs in the hospitality sector are on the verge of being lost. We need much more wide-ranging support for businesses struggling to operate amidst stifling restrictions. Otherwise, the next labour market update is going to look significantly worse.”