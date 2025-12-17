Lanchester Wines Predicts the Trends for the On-Trade in 2026

Share Post Share Email

Balancing Premiumisation and Profitability

The UK on-trade faces a challenging year ahead. Rising costs, increasing alcohol duty, economic uncertainty and shifting consumer expectations mean operators must strike a delicate balance between maintaining quality and protecting margins. The good news? Wine can play a pivotal role in achieving both.

Premiumisation Still Dominates

Consumers visiting pubs, bars and restaurants are still willing to spend on wine, particularly when the experience feels special. Premiumisation continues to dominate, with guests seeking wines that feel indulgent and create a sense of celebration. This trend is stronger in the on-trade than in retail, where affordability increasingly shapes choices.

Smart Buying: Value Beyond the Obvious

One of the most exciting developments for 2026 is the rise of lesser-known grape varieties that overdeliver on value. Grapes like Bobal from Spain or styles like Vinho Verde from Portugal are a prime example of alternatives that are both affordable yet full of character, offering venues a way to maintain quality while controlling costs. Expect to see more wines from Eastern Europe, where indigenous varieties provide distinctive flavours at competitive prices. Portugal also deserves attention, with producers showcasing native grapes that combine authenticity with excellent value. And don’t overlook Verdejo, a versatile Spanish white gaining traction for its freshness and food-friendly profile.

Profitability Under Pressure

The on-trade is under immense pressure. Relief on business rates and an increase in minimum wage are positive steps for staff welfare, but they come at a cost. Venues, already competing with cheaper overseas destinations and retail pricing, must raise prices to stay viable; while this isn’t ideal for consumers, it’s a reality of survival, not profiteering. Every extra margin helps fund essentials that keep businesses running.

What Does This Mean for Wine Lists?

Operators will likely spend more per bottle, but with a sharper focus on wines that deliver exceptional value. The goal is to offer guests a memorable experience without compromising profitability. By embracing lesser-known varieties and sourcing from emerging regions, venues can differentiate their wine lists, delight guests and protect their bottom line.

Looking Ahead

2026 will be a year of adaptation. For the on-trade, success lies in combining premiumisation with smart buying, curating wine lists that feel indulgent yet remain commercially sustainable. Wine presents a golden opportunity to enhance customer satisfaction while boosting turnover – a good wine merchant will always help you match a wine list with your food menu, but a great wine merchant will advise you on creating a wine strategy to enhance your guest experience while benefiting your bottom line.

