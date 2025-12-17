Elevate Your Free From Offering With PureOaty

Share Post Share Email

With more consumers actively seeking free from options, hospitality operators can no longer rely on a few token dishes. They need menus with variety that are inclusive and great tasting – and the numbers prove why.

Today, 2.9 million UK consumers follow a gluten free diet , while roughly 1 in 10 older children and adults are lactose intolerant . Yet dining out often falls short for these guests. A staggering 80% of people following a gluten free diet struggle to find suitable options, and 77% have unknowingly consumed gluten at hospitality venues.

This doesn’t just impact guest satisfaction it affects business reputation and repeat visits.

By sourcing the right ingredients, chefs and baristas can craft dishes and drinks that rival traditional versions while keeping menus simple, modern, and easy to manage.

At Glebe Farm Foods, our award-winning PureOaty range is designed to do exactly that.

Every product is 100% gluten and lactose free and made with simple, clean label ingredients and no hidden additives. From breakfast menus featuring PureOaty porridge oats and granolas to barista quality coffees, smoothies, and cocktails made with PureOaty oat drinks, you can deliver a safe, delicious, and trustworthy guest experience across every service.

What truly sets us apart is our commitment to both purity and quality. Produced on our Cambridgeshire farm under strict gluten free controls, each batch of oats is tested to <5ppm gluten – well below the industry standard of 20ppm. This gives operators complete reassurance that what they’re serving is genuinely safe.

Thanks to this rigorous standard, our customers have experienced zero consumer complaints of cross contamination reactions – known as ‘gluting’ in the community since switching to PureOaty.

If you're looking to elevate your free from offering, explore our full PureOaty range today at: