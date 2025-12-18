Longer Visits Fail To Offset Softer Spend As Real-Term Pressure Persists

Share Post Share Email

UK pubs and bars saw customers staying longer and venues filling more consistently in November, but softer consumption and rising costs mean real-term trading performance remains under pressure, according to the latest Market Watch Snapshot from The Oxford Partnership.

The UK On Trade continued to contract, with the number of operating venues edging down to 99,350, reinforcing a trend seen throughout 2025. However, those consumers who did go out stayed longer, with average dwell reaching 144 minutes, the highest level recorded this year. Occupancy rose to 63.4%, signalling fuller venues despite selective footfall.

While this improved engagement offers some encouragement, it has yet to translate into meaningful value growth. Average spend per head increased to £26.24, but once adjusted for 3.5% inflation, real spend equated to just £25.35. At the same time, rate of sale softened again, confirming that customers are drinking less per visit even as sessions extend.

Alison Jordan, CEO of The Oxford Partnership, said the data highlights a growing disconnect between time spent in venue and value generated.

“What we’re seeing is customers committing to the occasion but not to the volume,” she said. “Longer visits and fuller venues feel positive, but they’re not yet translating into stronger value at the bar. For operators, profitability remains heavily dependent on footfall rather than how long customers stay.”

Compared with October, November delivered stabilisation rather than recovery. Dwell lengthened slightly from 142 to 144 minutes, while easing inflation slowed the pace of real-term erosion. However, softer throughput meant value per minute in venue remained weak.

Despite ongoing pressure from wages, energy costs and higher National Insurance contributions, operators have largely maintained availability, with average weekly opening hours holding at 64.6. Food inflation of 4.2% and drink inflation of 4.0% continue to outpace headline inflation, limiting margin recovery even as nominal spend improves.

Drinks category performance reflected late-autumn behaviour. Stout continued to outperform, supported by colder weather, while premium lager remained resilient and world lager continued to trade ahead of the wider market, albeit below summer levels. Craft, ale and cider remained under pressure as consumers narrowed their choices and reduced experimentation.

Looking ahead to December, Jordan warned that festive success will depend on visit frequency rather than longer sessions.

“The key question for Christmas isn’t how long customers stay, but how many come through the door,” she said. “Without a meaningful uplift in footfall, longer dwell risks simply spreading spend more thinly.”