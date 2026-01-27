Landmark Nightlife Taskforce Report Sets Out Clear Roadmap for London After Dark

Share Post Share Email

London’s independent, industry-led Nightlife Taskforce has published the most comprehensive evidence-based assessment of the capital’s nightlife ever produced, setting out 23 recommendations across 10 areas to protect, support and grow London’s vital night-time industries. Drawing on new research, data analysis and the voices of nearly 3,000 Londoners, the report highlights the scale and importance of nightlife, which contributes over £139 billion to London’s economy each year and supports more than a million night-time workers.

Key proposals include modernising planning and licensing through a London-wide licensing standard, improving night-time transport and safety, supporting new and emerging businesses through targeted funding, and recognising nightlife as culture. The report also recommends the creation of a new, independent Nightlife Commission to champion and help account for the delivery of these recommendations.

Link to access full report here: www.nightlife-research.london

Michael Kill, Task Force Member & CEO, Night Time Industries Association, said:

“This report represents the most comprehensive and up-to-date evidence base ever produced on London’s nightlife and sets out a clear series of recommendations to protect, support and grow a sector that contributes over £139 billion to the capital and supports more than a million night-time workers.

By developing practical reforms across planning, licensing, transport and safety, the report directly addresses long-standing structural barriers, including outdated and inconsistent licensing systems that have become a real burden for businesses. The focus on supporting new and emerging operators through funding, channelling creative talent and driving the next generation of nightlife businesses is critical to securing the sector’s future.

Crucially, the creation of an independent Nightlife Commission provides a clear vehicle to champion, oversee and help account for the delivery of these recommendations. If acted upon with commitment and collaboration, this report can mark a real turning point for London’s nightlife and its long-term resilience.”

More info on the taskforce here: www.london.gov.uk/programmes-strategies/arts-and-culture/24-hour-london/london-nightlife-taskforce