Pub Sets Up Unique Group for SEN Children

For families of children with Special Educational Needs (SEN), finding a place for their youngsters to relax and enjoy downtime without feeling overwhelmed can be a real challenge. Since for those with sensory sensitivities, such as ADHD, everyday outings to places such as the cinema or soft play centres can often feel too loud, busy or intimidating to be enjoyable.

Now, one pub landlady in Greater Manchester hopes to change that. Ocean Johnson, 27, licensee of The Volunteer in Sale, has launched a pioneering weekly SEN-friendly club at her pub, designed to offer a calm, welcoming space for those with additional needs, alongside their families and carers.

The sessions take place every Saturday morning between 10am and 12 noon — before the pub opens — and are believed to be the first of their kind to be hosted in a UK pub.

Ocean says the idea was inspired by her eight-year-old brother, Harry, who has special educational needs.

She said: “My brother can find it difficult to interact with others, particularly if an environment feels loud or intimidating,” she explains. “There’s a real shortage of safe spaces where people — especially children — can simply be themselves without feeling overwhelmed.”

Alongside a free breakfast, tea and coffee, the sessions will offer arts and crafts, jigsaws and games, all carefully tailored to suit those attending.

The Volunteer is owned by Joseph Holt Brewery, whose ethos centres on pubs acting as community hubs as well as places to enjoy a drink. The 176 year-old family business, which operates 127 pubs across the North West, has already introduced a range of initiatives aimed at supporting local communities — from menopause support and bereavement groups to book clubs and dementia-friendly sessions.

Mark Norbury, director of Pubs at Joseph Holt said: “More than ever, pubs play a vital role in bringing communities together — offering a warm welcome and a place to meet like-minded people who can support one another. As a family-owned brewery, that sense of community is at the heart of what we do. We’re incredibly proud of Ocean’s idea, which perfectly reflects these values.”

More than 1.7 million pupils in England are currently identified as having Special Educational Needs — almost one in five children — and the number continues to rise. At the same time, concerns are growing about potential cuts to educational and support services.

The new group will meet for the first time on Friday, January 31. Booking isn’t essential, though parents are encouraged to contact the pub in advance for food requirements.

Ocean adds: “I’m so pleased our pub can offer this. We’re lucky to have a function room at The Volunteer that’s perfect for creating a calm, safe environment. It means parents can step out for a few hours knowing their children are secure, supported, and able to meet others like them in a warm and welcoming space. I really hope other pubs are inspired to do something similar.”