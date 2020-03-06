Last Call for Entries to Steelite’s Hotel Chef of the Year Competition

Aspiring hotel chefs now have until Friday 13 March 2020 to enter the Steelite Hotel Chef of the Year competition; the deadline has been extended to allow more time for entrants to perfect their recipes.

With the winning prize comprising of a trip for two to New York City, a culinary tour, attendance to StarChefs International for the winner and £2,500 worth of Steelite products for their hotel or restaurant, it is an opportunity not to be missed.

Held in partnership with the F&B Manager’s Association (FBMA), the competition is a chance for junior-mid level hotel chefs (sous chef and below) to put their skills to the test in front of an esteemed judging panel including Simon Hulstone, Chef Proprietor and owner of The Elephant and Antonio Vigorito, Vice Chariman of the FBMA.

To be considered, applicants are required to submit a main meal recipe for four people complete with full ingredients, method and an image of the final dish.

Antonio Vigorito, Vice Chairman of the FBMA, says: “It’s important to recognise and champion the extraordinary talent of budding hotel chefs. This is the perfect chance for ambitious hotel chefs to step out of their comfort zone and demonstrate their creative skills. The UK is home to some of the best hotels in the world, in no small part because of their kitchens and restaurants, so I’m looking forward to seeing what our finalists come up with.”

Five finalists will be selected and invited to take part in the final on Monday 20 April 2020 in central London. The chefs will be tasked with cooking a two-course meal (starter and main) of British classics with a modern twist using ingredients provided. They will also select which Steelite tableware to perfectly pair with their dishes. The winner will be announced on the day.

All entries must be submitted via https://www.steelite.com/shcc where full terms and conditions can also be found.