Last Call For Pubs In England To Destroy Spoilt Beer At No Cost

BBPA advises publicans in England to apply to destroy their spoilt beer before the end of July, to avoid water company charges

The British Beer & Pub Association, the leading trade association representing brewers and pubs, has today advised publicans to ensure they have submitted applications to destroy their spoilt beer before the end of July, so they avoid charges from water companies.

The trade association said it had hoped water companies would continue to waiver fees and cut bureaucracy for the disposal of spoilt beer in pubs. Unfortunately though, the water industry has now set deadlines for each region of the UK indicating when applications must be received from pubs wishing to destroy their spoilt beer, under the emergency measures currently in place.

In England, pubs will have until the end of July to apply to destroy their spoilt beer. In Scotland, they will have until mid-August. In Wales, they will have until the end of August.

Any publicans who apply to their local water authority to destroy their spoilt beer after these deadlines will have to pay fees and face increased bureaucracy.

To help publicans destroy their spoilt beer, the BBPA and its members set up www.Returnyourbeer.co.uk, a free website for publicans to use, guiding them on how to destroy their beer safely and in an environmentally friendly manner. Licensees can also record destruction through the platform enabling duty to be claimed back by brewers, who will then agree the means of reimbursing the customer. Licensees with questions on how to destroy their beer can also email beer-support@returnyourbeer.co.uk for further support.

The website, which acts as a one stop shop for many of the UK’s leading and most popular beer brands, has helped thousands of pubs and publicans across the UK destroy their beer safely and also benefit from the reclaimed duty.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“We’re strongly advising publicans in England to apply to their water wholesaler to destroy their spoilt beer before the end of July. Any publican who misses the deadline will have to pay costly water company charges and face additional bureaucracy, so it’s better for publicans in England who haven’t already to destroy their beer now. ”

“We had hoped water companies would continue to waiver their fees and cut out bureaucracy for disposing waste beer for a longer period, but unfortunately the water industry has now set these deadlines.

“Pubs in Scotland and Wales have a little longer to make applications to destroy their beer. Those in Scotland have until mid-August. Those in Wales have until the end of August. However, we urge all publicans not to wait until the last minute.

“Any publican who still has beer to destroy should also utilise our free website www.returnyourbeer.co.uk to do so. It provides essential guidance on how to destroy beer safely and allow the duty to then be reclaimed for many popular brands. Thousands of pubs across the UK have already successfully used it.

“We urge any publicans struggling to destroy their beer or with questions to email beer-support@returnyourbeer.co.uk for further support.”