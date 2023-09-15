Latest Tourism Statistics Published For Jan-March 2023

Share Tweet Share Email

Latest statistics for January to March 2023 show Brits have spent on average 12% more per trip on their domestic holidays in England compared to the first three months of 2022. British residents spent on average £263 per trip in England from January to March 2023 with average trips in England lasting 2.8 nights.

Great Britain Tourism Survey (GBTS) results published today,12 September 2023 show that Brits spent a total of £5.3 billion overall on domestic overnight tourism trips in England from January to March this year, up 3% compared to the same period last year when they spent £5.2 billion.

Brits took 20.3 million overnight tourism trips in England in the first three months of 2023, down 8% on the same period in 2022, when there were 21.9 million overnight tourism trips.

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said:

“It’s great to see Brits fully back out experiencing all that England has to offer from our picture perfect countryside to our glorious coastline and from our cool cities and outstanding attractions to our history and heritage there is something to suit everyone. And with our research showing the cost of living having an impact on holiday choices, England also has options to accommodate every budget.

“Domestic tourism boosts communities with the money generated going to local economies highlighting the importance of supporting tourism businesses from restaurants to B&Bs and from local playhouses to bars and pubs and extending the tourism season.”

