Leading Hoteliers To Cycle 250km To Raise Vital Funds For Hospitality Action

The Master Innholders is looking for hospitality professionals to get into gear and join them on a 250km cycle through South-East England to raise monies for industry charity, Hospitality Action.

Taking place 10-11 September 2021, the first day of the route will see the hoteliers start with a 135km journey from The Goring in London’s Belgravia to Exclusive Collection’s South Lodge in Horsham, with stops at the Mercure Hotel, Box Hill and Ridgeview Estates in Sussex. Day two will involve a scenic ride of 120km through Sussex and Kent finishing at Domaine Evremond vineyard in Kent, the first Champagne House to plant a vineyard to produce premium English Sparkling Wine.

Over the years the Master Innholders has organised several successful cycles, raising more than £60,000 in total for hospitality charities. This year, the organisation has set a target to raise £40,000 for Hospitality Action, which will go towards the charity’s work to support all who work or have worked within hospitality in the UK with grants, training or mental health assistance.

Open to all hospitality professionals who are keen to get in the saddle and support Hospitality Action, the Master Innholders is looking to recruit 40 riders to take part in the cycle. Participants must be able to ride a minimum of 85km a day, have access to a road bike and will be expected to raise a minimum of £1,000 in sponsorship for Hospitality Action.

The all-inclusive cost per person is £500 and will include two nights hotel accommodation, two nights dinner and breakfast, lunches and snacks while on the road, support for the riders on the road provided by Cycle Tours UK, including a mechanic to repair breakdowns and maintain bikes on the road, luggage transfer between hotels and pick up and return of bikes and excess luggage to specified locations.

For more details about the ride or to register your interest, please contact Jonathan Raggett.

For more information about the Master Innholders, please visit https://masterinnholders.co.uk