Leading Industry Figures Line Up To Speak At Pub20

PUB20 has announced a glittering line-up of speakers for its 2020 event, designed to give those in the business inspiration and food for thought as the new decade gets underway.

John Longden OBE, founder & chief executive of Pub is the Hub, Clive Watson, executive chairman of City Pub Company, Josie Adams, head of learning and development at Young’s, Dawn Davies, head buyer at Specialty Drinks, Charlie Gilkes, founder of Inception Group, Rafael Liuth, head chef at The Jugged Hare, and Neil Rankin, chef proprietor at Temper will be among those taking to the stage to educate and inspire visitors at the free-to-attend show, which takes place on the 4th and 5th February 2020 at Olympia London.

Attendees will be given access to a wealth of advice through a series of talks, presentations and demonstrations held across four stages: The PUB Theatre, designed by Harp Interiors, Talks at the Bar, The Taproom Talk-Space, in partnership with Thirsty’s, and the Taste Table, in partnership with Brew City, supported by Rational and Brakes.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE

CEO Panel: The Great British Pub: A panel of industry pioneers including Kris Gumbrell, of Brewhouse and Kitchen and Clive Watson of The City Pub Group will examine how pubs are evolving to keep up with modern pubgoers.

Leading Landladies: Women in The On-Trade: Stosie Madi, chef patron at The Parkers Arms in Newton-in-Bowland, Mary Mclaughlin, co-founder of Cheshire Cat Pub Company and Jackie Moody-McNamara, coach, mentor and consultant at Turn the Key will explain how to champion, inspire and engage the future female leaders of the industry.

Sustainability 101: Top Tips for Your Pub: Peter Borg-Neal, founder and CEO of Oakman Inns & Restaurants, Sandy Jarvis, operations director of The Culpeper and Mel Marriott, MD of Darwin & Wallace will discuss ten easy ways pubs can become more sustainable, as hospitality businesses come under increasing pressure to adopt sustainable polices and reduce their carbon footprint.

A Mindful Drinker Walks into a Bar: With over eight million people now moderating their drinking, pubs can no longer ignore the mindful drinking trend. Club Soda’s Laura Whilloughby will explore the opportunities for publicans to upsell a more extensive and diverse range of soft drinks.

CBD Curious? Set to be one of 2020’s hottest trends, Serge Davies, CEO at Green Monkey will delve into the use of CBD as an ingredient, dispelling the myths and exploring how you can cash in on CBD products in your pub.

Oisin Rogers, PUB20 ambassador and general manager of The Guinea Grill said: “PUB20 has something for everyone. Whether you are just starting out or are well established, the stellar line-up of industry heavyweights will cover the issues that really matter to the trade from food and drink trends to the fantastic career opportunities this dynamic and innovative industry has to offer.”

PUB20 community manager, Keterina Albanese, said: “We have worked hard to curate our speakers to bring fresh content to the show in the new decade. We know many of these sessions are going to be in high demand so would advise those planning to come to the show to register and book them in advance to guarantee they don’t miss out on invaluable advice.”