Lemon Sherbert

Ingredients:

1 x Gin Bowl Glass

50ml of 88 Super Premium Gin

½ lemon

15ml Vanilla Simple Sugar Syrup

60ml Bitter Lemon mixer

Lemon rind to decorate & zest

Method:

Fill a Gin bowl glass with ice to chill.

Pour the 88 Super Premium Gin into a cocktail shaker, add the vanilla sugar syrup and squeeze all the juice on to from half a lemon. Shake well then pour over the ice in the glass. Add the bitter lemon mixer and stir in. decorate with lemon rind swirl. Pinch a piece of the lemon rind over the glass to release a mist of zest

