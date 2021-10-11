Licensed Trade Charity Celebrates 2021 Award Winners and Highlights the Impact of its Work

The Licensed Trade Charity, who are dedicated to supporting workers in the licensed drinks trade, marked their 228th year with an update on the outcomes of their work and launched their latest Impact Report at their AGM, held in Milton Keynes on 7th October 2021.

Presentations included a snapshot of the support given to over 73,000 licensed trade people during 2020 and an insight into the Charity’s plans for the future. Chief Executive Jim Brewster said “We are proud to help so many licensed trade people and of the growing support we’re able to offer them. We’re helping more people than ever before and it’s great to see so many of the corporate partners that have played a significant part in helping us reach more people and raise awareness of our help, here today.”

At the Licensed Trade Charity Awards Dinner later that evening, the Charity recognised and celebrated that support from corporate and service delivery partners with their Licensed Trade Charity 2021 Awards.

Winners and categories:

Raising awareness of the Charity within pub company’s own organisation – managed and leased estate up to 250 sites.

Winner – Hall & Woodhouse

Highly Commended – Joseph Holt

Raising awareness of the Charity within pub company’s own organisation – managed estate – up to 250 sites.

Winner – Livelyhood

Raising awareness of the Charity within pub company’s own organisation – managed and leased estate 251+ sites.

Winner – Greene King

Raising awareness of the Charity within pub company’s own organisation – managed estate – 251+ sites.

Winner – Mitchells & Butlers

Raising Awareness of the Charity externally.

Winner – E&J Gallo Winery Europe

Raising awareness of the Charity through fundraising

Winner – Stonegate

Raising Awareness of the Charity though partnerships

Winners: Tom Kerridge Media and BII

Becky Haywood, Senior Corporate Social Responsibility Manager for Greene King accepted the award for ‘Raising awareness of the Charity within a pub company’s own organisation for a managed and leased estate and said “Never has an industry relied more on its trade charity than the licensed trade in the last 18 months. So, we are thrilled Greene King has been recognised for raising awareness of the important services provided by the Licensed Trade Charity amongst our employees and partners. The Licensed Trade Charity were pivotal in helping us establish our two team members support funds during the pandemic, which combined, granted £1.1m to Greene King employees in financial need, during furlough.”

The award for ‘Raising Awareness of the Charity through partnerships’ was won jointly by Tom Kerridge and The BII team. Chief Executive of the BII, Steve Alton, said “The Licensed Trade Charity continues to provide exceptional support for individuals in the licensed trade facing incredibly tough personal circumstances. We are so proud to be recognised for our partnership with the LTC with this award.”

For more information about the Licensed Trade Charity, please visit https://www.licensedtradecharity.org.uk/