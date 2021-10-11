Strongbow Partners With Kwizzbit To Provide 2,000 Outlets With Interactive Quizzes

Strongbow, the UK’s favourite cider, has partnered with online quiz platform KwizzBit to support UK pubs, providing them with access to endlessly exciting quizzes to help drive footfall and frequency of visits.

The makers of Strongbow Original, Dark Fruit and Cloudy Apple will provide 2,000 outlets with access to the platform, worth £250 each. The interactive quizzes ditch pen and paper for a smartphone, providing venues with over 5,000 new quizzes and the opportunity for pub teams to compete in the Strongbow national quiz to win cash prizes each month.

As pub quizzes continue to increase dwell time and bring customers together post-lockdown, the benefits of KwizzBit versus more traditional quizzes are plenty. Access to unlimited quizzes, cheat-proof software, no requirement for marking, simple to play anywhere, or by anyone with access to a smartphone, are just some of the benefits versus traditional formats. By introducing the contactless quiz, KwizzBit also makes the pub quiz a safer experience for customers.

All participating outlets will also have access to a support kit containing posters, bunting, host t-shirts and instruction guides. A suite of social media advertising assets will also be available, to drive awareness and footfall – particularly helpful for quieter, mid-week occasions, with the most popular day to host a quiz being a Thursday, followed by Sunday.

Rachel Holms, Marketing Director for Strongbow explains: “Following last year’s ‘Strongbow Nights’ and ‘Refresh the Nation’ innovative initiatives and the recent reopening, we wanted to continue to help support pubs and bars in driving footfall and frequency of visits to the on trade. As the leader of its category, Strongbow is committed to delivering the best pub experience to our loyal customers. By partnering with KwizzBit to offer thousands of pubs access to the best online quiz platform, Strongbow is helping bring the nation together and creating fun occasions to bring customers back into the Great British Pub.”

One operator has already witnessed the change since welcoming Strongbow’s quiz nights with KwizzBit into his outlet. Roy Junior of The Cliff Pub Southend says: “Setting up was easy, so far we’ve been doing the weekly quiz as it’s ready to go and we’ve been using the quiz builder to add our own music round! That’s everyone’s favourite round, it gets everyone up dancing and singing! We’ve only played the Strongbow Quiz twice, but both nights we had a full house, so sales have been up!”

As the UK’s most popular cider, Strongbow Original sees 300,000 pints poured every day. Strongbow Dark Fruit, the UK’s number one flavoured cider brand, accounts for over 76% of the mainstream flavoured cider market. The Dual Fount enables licensees to pour both Strongbow Original and Strongbow Dark Fruit from one fount for the first time; stocking the two leading cider brands alongside one another has been proven to boost total cider category rate of sale by a staggering 21%. Strongbow Cloudy Apple completes the range with its sweeter profile and is available from over 4,500 outlets nationwide.

To enquire about stocking the UK’s favourite cider brand, click here. Alternatively, find out more about the wide range of benefits available to HEINEKEN customers at www.heineken.co.uk/our-pubs/make-heineken-your-supplier/