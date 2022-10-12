Licensed Trade Charity Celebrates 2022 Award Winners and Highlights the Impact of its Work

Share Tweet Share Email

The Licensed Trade Charity, who are dedicated to supporting workers in the licensed drinks trade, marked their 229th year launching their latest Impact Report (https://www.licensedtradecharity.org.uk/site/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/1728_LTC_Impact-report_2021_final.pdf). The event was held at the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington, London on 6th October 2022.

Presentations included a snapshot of the support given in 2021 including over £1.7m awarded in financial grants and services and an insight into the Charity’s plans for the future.

Director of Finance James Hathaway said “We are delighted to have been joined by so many of our volunteers, supporters, operators, and partners here today. Their dedication and hard work helped us to support record numbers of people in our industry during the Covid-19 pandemic, and will enable us to continue providing invaluable help as the industry and its people face a new set of challenges over the coming months and years.”

At the Licensed Trade Charity Awards Dinner later that evening, the Charity recognised and celebrated that support from operators and service delivery partners with their Licensed Trade Charity 2022 Awards.

Winners and categories:

Volunteer of the Year Award sponsored by Fuller’s Winner – Cath Halik

Partnerships Award sponsored by Marston’s Winner – Nudge

Fundraising Award sponsored by Hospitality Jobs UK Winner – Pedalling for Pubs

Staff Wellbeing Award (Under 250 Sites) sponsored by Elta Accounting Winner – Joseph Holt

Staff Wellbeing Award (Over 251 Sites) sponsored by Bums on Seats Winner – J D Wetherspoon

One of the best-known hospitality consultants and sponsor of the Staff Wellbeing Award (for over 251 sites) – Bums on Seats – is a keen sponsor of the support given to the industry. CEO Amber Staynings said “The Charity is making a positive difference to the wellbeing of so many across our sector, and we are a proud champion of the emotional and practical support they offer to those in need.”