Licensee Fined For Illegally Screening Sky Sports

A Licensee in North East Wales, was found guilty in his absence of two offences in relation to the dishonest broadcast of Sky televised programming.

FACT brought the criminal prosecution at Mold Magistrates Court on November 12, 2024. The proceedings determined that the Licensee had broadcast Sky Sports football matches without a legitimate commercial viewing agreement, aiming to avoid payment of the relevant commercial subscription fee. Sky Sports content is only available to licensed premises through authorised commercial viewing agreements from Sky Business.

The designated premises supervisor of was ordered to pay total fines and costs of £3074.80. Business premises that show Sky broadcasts without a commercial viewing agreement risk facing similar action or potential civil legal proceedings.

Kieron Sharp, FACT CEO stated:

“The verdict sends a clear message that the dishonest broadcast of Sky Sports content without a valid commercial viewing agreement will not be tolerated.

“This case highlights the consequences of such illegal activities, including substantial fines and potential legal action. FACT remains committed to working with industry partners to uphold the integrity of commercial broadcasting and support legitimate businesses.”

Sara Stewart, Head of Compliance (Commercial Anti-Piracy), Sky Business, added:

“Now more than ever it’s important to protect the investment of our customers. Businesses that show Sky Sports illegally can leave our legitimate Sky subscribers feeling short-changed.

“We actively visit thousands of venues every season to monitor the games they are showing to help protect hardworking Sky customers who are unfairly losing business due to this illegal activity.

“Venues who continue to televise content in this way are breaking the law, and when caught can face the risk of prosecution.”