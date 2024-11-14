Michael And Sasha Ibbotson Celebrate 25 Years At The Durham OX

Share Post Share Email

Award winning licensee Michael Ibbotson is urging fellow publicans to fully focus on delivering as great a customer experience as possible in order to trade through the current challenges facing the sector. The advice comes as Michael and Sasha Ibbotson celebrate 25 years owning and running the Durham Ox in Crayke, North Yorkshire.

The Ibbotsons have transformed the Durham Ox into one of the UK’s most respected gastropubs with rooms, offering a seasonally changing menu focused on fresh, local food, while retaining its standing as a much-loved village local.

Michael says: “The past few years have been an industry roller coaster, with Covid closures, the whirlwind of post-pandemic trading, recession, interest rate fluctuations, inflation and energy spikes. The latest Budget has added further pressures for 2025. Arguably, trading conditions could not have been worse – but, we are where we are.

“We’ve constantly innovated and invested to build the pub’s appeal, and our mantra that quality will prevail has seen us through time and again. That means a relentless focus on customer service, quality of ingredients, attention to detail, a good direction and ideas, and above all a great team.

“If your team isn’t happy, it reflects immediately on your business. It’s as important to create a motivational, friendly, fun and respectful working environment as it is to create a warm and friendly atmosphere for your customers. Remember to have fun, that’s also why your customers want to go out.”

“Having initially converted the old Ox farm buildings into five hotel bedrooms, there is no secret that accommodation, even 25 years ago, provides a great platform for this business. We’ve expanded to include further rooms, a nearby holiday cottage, and as of this year, two new pool suites in the grounds spotlighting our magnificent views.”

“The business now has a steady turnover of c.£2m. It increases at an acceptable rate year- on- year, and this year is a very pleasing 22% so far. However, the Budget has us sharpening our pencil once again. Our aim is now to trade like-for-like at £2.3m, without any further capital investment.”

In 2010, Ibbotson was co-founder and MD of pub and hotel group Provenance Inns, a role he stepped back from in 2017 to refocus on the Durham Ox. Michael says: ”I’m proud of what we achieved during my time at Provenance, building a group of some of the best pubs in the region.”

He sums up: “I’m not considering retirement just yet, but thanks to the team here, the Durham Ox runs very smoothly with just a light hand on the tiller.

“Our 25th Birthday comes at a difficult time for all of us in the industry, so alas, it is not going to be a year of partying. But we’ll try our very best to celebrate the milestone.

“One of the great things about the hospitality industry is that there are many different ways to leverage experience, and it will be interesting to see what other opportunities are out there. So, here’s to the next 25!”