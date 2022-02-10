Lifeline For Hospitality: How Virtual Brands Can Bolster Business Survival

Hospitality businesses of all types and sizes have had to face their fair share of adversity – even before the pandemic, the conventional industry wisdom was that 90% of businesses would fail in their first year. Misjudging demand, issues with staffing and supply lines, and shifting food trends make this sector one of the hardest to survive in.

It is understandable, then, that this sector was one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. Hospitality owners were faced with one of the slowest holiday periods in recent memory, with sales in bars, hotels, restaurants and cafes falling by 60% on Christmas Day, 31% on Boxing Day and 27% on New Year’s Eve in 2021, as compared to 2019. Overall sales in the last week of the year dropped by 40% in the last week of the year, a £3bn reduction from 2019.

Hospitality owners who have experienced major disruptions in the past have often survived due to their willingness to change and adapt, pivoting their offering to increase demand and maximise revenues. No one knows what challenges 2022 will present, but savvy owners should already be looking for the next innovative solution to safeguard their own future.

FINDING THE SILVER LINING

In the past, the solutions that owners have turned to included increasing marketing and promotions to encourage engagement and improving their customer experience and data collection to increase repeat custom.While these methods are effective, they are limited by the amount of demand for the business’ style of food or drink in their area.With home delivery increasing exponentially in food and drink service over the pandemic, and third-party delivery platforms like Uber Eats and Deliveroo becoming consumers’ first choice for hospitality, takeaway has become a pivotal part of the modern hospitality business.

Peckwater’s recent survey amongst 250 decision makers within UK hospitality businesses showed that 75% of UK hospitality businesses relied on takeaway orders to survive during the pandemic, and even as lockdown restrictions are lifted demand for these services remains higher than ever. Struggling hospitality businesses need to do more than just improving their delivery offering to survive – and virtual brands could hold the key.

RESTAURANTS WITHIN RESTAURANTS