Manchester Hoteliers’ Association Launches Campaign In Partnership With The Region’s Schools

The Manchester Hoteliers’ Association (MHA) has launched a programme alongside local Greater Manchester schools to encourage and enthuse young people into entering the world of hospitality.

Seventeen hotels from The Manchester Hoteliers’ Association and seventeen schools have been paired together with the aim to provide further knowledge and experience into the current career pathways the hospitality industry has to offer.

Manchester hotels involved in the scheme include Dakota Hotel, Stock Exchange Hotel, Hotel Football, Hilton Deansgate, Gotham Hotel, The Lowry Hotel, Hotel Brooklyn and more.

Head of Manchester Hoteliers’ Association and Lowry Hotel General Manager, Adrian Ellis said: “The pilot scheme aims to encourage and motivate students into considering a career in the hospitality industry. We want to change the perception of the industry and feel it is important to educate young people on the number of opportunities available.

“With such a large talent pool of young people across Manchester it is absolutely vital we are showing them the benefits of working in hospitality and the plethora of roles we have on offer in the city.”

“On the back of what was a very challenging two years due to COVID-19, we hope this scheme will propel fresh, new interest around working in the hospitality industry.

The initiative will see hotels provide a selection of talks, site visits at a number of hotels across the region, events with parents and pupils as well as work experience on offer in a number of roles in each hotel.

Some of the region’s schools involved in the scheme include, Stockport Grammar School, Altrincham College, Coop Academy Walkden, West Hill School, Flixton Girls School, Bramhall High School and Droylsden High School.

Following the launch of this pilot scheme Manchester Hoteliers’ Association hopes other hotel organisations across the country will embark on a number of similar programmes promoting work experience amongst young people.

The MHA has a 50-strong membership made up of general managers of hotels throughout the region. Its key objectives are being a strong voice for the hotel community, and continually improving the offering for visitors spending time in the city.

They have spearheaded a number of campaigns since launch working with a number of charities including the NHS frontline staff and vulnerable members of the community.

The MHA Ball is scheduled to take place in April with a date to be confirmed in the coming weeks