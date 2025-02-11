Limin Southbank Wins ‘Best Caribbean Restaurant’ At The UK Caribbean Food Awards

Share Post Share Email

LIMIN SOUTHBANK, the vibrant restaurant and bar known for bringing the authentic flavours of Trinidad and Tobago to the heart of London, has been crowned Best Caribbean Restaurant at the 2nd annual UK Caribbean Food Awards!

The prestigious national award recognises LIMIN SOUTHBANK’s unwavering commitment to celebrating Caribbean cuisine, with the judges praising the restaurant for “redefining Caribbean dining with outstanding flavours and unforgettable experiences”.

The win marks a significant milestone for LIMIN owners Sham Mahabir and James Togut, who have been sharing the incredible spirit and flavours of Trinidad and Tobago with Londoners since 2018. What began as a humble pop-up in Old Spitalfields Market quickly captured hearts across the city with its infectious island vibes and home-cooked dishes.

Sham Mahabir said:

“We are absolutely delighted to receive this award. It’s a testament to the hard work and passion our team has put into celebrating Caribbean culture in the UK. I would especially like to thank Coin Street for the opportunity to open during COVID-19 and for giving us the space to grow the only independently owned Caribbean restaurant in central London. We’re excited for what the future holds, and this award inspires us to continue pushing boundaries.”

The UK Caribbean Food Awards celebrates the very best in this fast-growing industry, from standout restaurants and food products to business owners and entrepreneurs. Set up by founders of The Caribbean Food Collective, Dawn Burton and Marsha Barnett, this year’s ceremony was held at the iconic Clapham Grand.