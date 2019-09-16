Lincolnshire Pub Undergoes A £148,000 Refurbishment

The Old Kings Arms, a pub situated in the centre of the market town Newark in Lincolnshire, has recently undergone a £148,000 refurbishment by its owner, community pub company Admiral Taverns.

Now decked out with Victorian décor, the pub has been transformed, with a 1920s feel it has a cosy and relaxed atmosphere, having undergone a transformational refurbishment, turning it into a pub fit for a king, or the perfect spot to go for a delicious pint or even for a coffee in the daytime.

The Old Kings Arms will be run by William (Will) Fleming and his wife Sian, who bring with them many years’ experience in the industry. Will has run pubs in Liverpool, London, Amsterdam and Florida previously.

The team have overhauled the offer and created a much more premium drinks menu, with cask ales, premium larger, branded vodkas and a fantastic gin, rum and tequila selection. In addition to their commitment to provide the best offer in town, the pub has also signed up to Smart serve, a beer monitoring system. The innovative technology has seen a monitoring system installed in the pubs cellar to compute the beer’s temperature and ensure it is perfect every time.

The new licensee will also be drawing on past experience as a chef to bring back a food menu to the pub consisting of Saturday fry ups, Sunday carveries, sharing platters and Ploughman’s lunches. All the cooking will be done from scratch with locally sourced ingredients, including vegan and vegetarian options.

The opening night saw locals from the town enjoying some live music, tasters from the new menu and the fantastic atmosphere at the pub.

Licensee at the Old Kings Arms Will Fleming said: “We’ve been looking for our next challenge in the food and drinks industry and were delighted when Admiral agreed to let us take on the Old Kings Arms. In its heyday the pub was a hotspot for cask ales drinkers, and we’d like to re-create this again. We want the locals to feel they can just pop in for a coffee in the daytime, come in and read the paper or just come and say hello and get to know us. The pub looks fantastic following the refurbishment and we’re really excited for the future.

Business Development Manager for Admiral Taverns, Mark Pass added: “The Old Kings Arms looks very smart and has something for everyone. Its new interior is cosy and welcoming, and the added benefit of the function room means that local businesses can also make the most of the pub. Will and Sian are passionate about the industry and are doing a brilliant job of embedding themselves in the local community. They are a credit to the pub, and we wish them and their team all the best for the future.