Liverpool City Council Signs Franchise And Management Agreement For New Concept Novotel Hotel

221-bed flagship hotel will form part of the city’s Paddington Village development

Liverpool City Council has selected Accor’s new design Novotel as the franchise brand for a new 221-bed flagship hotel which will form part of the award-winning Paddington Village development in the city’s Knowledge Quarter.

The Council has simultaneously signed a long-term management agreement with Legacy Hotels & Resorts to operate the hotel on its behalf.

The new-build 16 storey hotel is under construction and due to open in Q2 2022 and will be a new concept Novotel – the first of its kind in the UK. The modern room design will set a new benchmark for the brand.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Hospitality team advised Liverpool City Council on the selection of both the franchisor and the operator.

The Novotel hotel will form part of Paddington Village, a £1 billion development within the Knowledge Quarter which is central to Liverpool City Council’s vision to establish the area as an international life-science, healthcare and technology destination.

The scheme will be developed in three phases delivering 1.8m sq ft space in total and will include a new building to accommodate The Royal College of Physicians, an educational institution, medical facilities and tech incubator, residential and office space as well as the new hotel.

Mike Horne, Divisional Manager – Capital Projects at Liverpool City Council, commented: “The City Council were focused on developing a leading hotel within the Paddington Village scheme that would benefit the significant investment we are making in across the Knowledge Quarter development. The new room concept Novotel from Accor and the experienced Legacy Hotels & Resorts management team were an ideal combination. I am delighted to have worked closely with Cushman & Wakefield’s Hospitality team who assisted us diligently throughout the selection process.”

Richard Candey, Head of Investor & Developer Services in Cushman & Wakefield’s EMEA Hospitality team, said: “Liverpool is fast becoming one Europe’s leading innovation districts and we’re delighted to have helped Liverpool City Council in selecting Accor as the franchise operator for this new concept Novotel which will be an exciting addition to Paddington Village. The selection of Legacy Hotels & resorts, as operator, further underpins the commercial focus of this significant development. We have a long and valued relationship with Liverpool City Council having advised on several previous hotel projects and this was a particularly pleasing outcome given strong demand for both brand and operator options in this new business district.”