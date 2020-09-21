Pub-Goers Urged To Choose Cask To Celebrate Cask Ale Week

CAMRA is calling on pub-goers to choose cask-conditioned ale during Cask Ale Week, taking place from Thursday 24 September to Sunday 4 October.

The industry-wide campaign aims to promote locally produce cask ale, with a special focus on celebrating pubs and clubs as the home of fresh cask ale, following their 100+ days of closure earlier this year.

Where people are unable to visit the pub due to local restrictions or health concerns, CAMRA has developed a range of resources to allow beer-drinkers to search for and order takeaway or delivery cask ale, such as its Brew2You app and Pulling Together resources.

Gillian Hough, CAMRA National Director said: “Cask Ale Week provides a great opportunity to support and promote locally produced cask conditioned ale. UK brewers have been especially hard-hit throughout the COVID-19 crisis and need our support now more than ever.

“Many of us have sorely missed enjoying a pint of fresh, cask-conditioned ale this year, and some areas are now facing second waves of closures. We’d encourage everyone to either choose cask at the bar or seek out delivery or takeaway options in their local area.”

Some pub chains are even taking advantage of Cask Ale Week to stock extra barrels of cask-conditioned beer for customers, with Stonegate using the week to test a larger selection of cask on the bar long-term.

Cask Ale Week is also asking breweries to either create new beers, or use specially

designed artwork on existing beers to promote the initiative. You can find the artwork template and an example from Black Sheep here.

CAMRA members heading off to the pub can enjoy 50p off a pint of cask ale at Stonegate managed pubs, alongside Wetherspoon, Brains and Amber Taverns. They can also tap into individual discounts across 3,500 pubs that have joined the Real Ale Discount Scheme.