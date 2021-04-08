Local Pub Gears Up For Reopening

Share Tweet Share Email

The Wardley, a traditional community pub in the heart of Bill Quay, is providing a much-needed stock of groceries for its locals, opening a brand-new convenience store in the pub.

Owned by community pub group, Admiral Taverns, licensee Wendy Donkin has been at the helm of the pub for over eight years. Wendy opened the store just in time for the Easter weekend, having revamped the pub’s garage to host the shop. The pub is also partnering local producers to supply bread, milk, fresh vegetables, eggs, cakes and sweets.

Wendy Donkin, commenting on the new shop offering, said: “Throughout lockdown we have been walking around the community, making sure everyone is ok. The village has an elderly population, many of whom are isolating, so even a wave through the window can make a huge difference. We’ve listened to feedback from the locals who have told us they all feel a village shop was a much-needed addition to residents who don’t like to travel so far.”

The village shop, will continue to operate post the pandemic and offer more support for the community. Wendy is also providing a community space for co-working, in the newly refurbished upstairs room.

The new shop offers job opportunities as well as groceries and the pub is looking to hire up to 10 more staff members. The pub’s beer garden is prepared for opening on 12th April, significantly increasing the number of tables available from four to 18.

Wendy added: “We are so excited to welcome the community back to show off our new offering – their valuable feedback has helped create a fantastic new asset and we look forward to welcoming everyone.”

Throughout lockdown, Wendy has tried to keep in touch with residents through virtual quizzes, bingo, as well as organising their annual VE Day celebrations.

Steve Birkett, Business Development Manager for Admiral Taverns, said: “The Wardley is a fantastic traditional pub. Wendy is proactive and passionate about the community and it’s no surprise they are adding another excellent offering to the village. Wendy is always looking to help her community, further demonstrated through her efforts in lockdown.”

Throughout the pandemic, Admiral has taken a highly proactive and supportive approach towards its licensees, offering significant rent aid as well as specific reopening support, beer credits, online training and support to access local authority grants.