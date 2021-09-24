Local Pub Reopens After Transformational Refurbishment

Share Tweet Share Email

The newly named Shephall Tavern in Stevenage, has received a joint investment of £200,000 by leading community pub group, Admiral Taverns, and licensees, Jason and Fiona. This has resulted in an extensive renovation of the pub, with brand-new inside seating and a smart external look. Following the refurbishment, the Shephall Tavern has reopened and looks forward to welcoming customers from the surrounding communities.

Licensees Jason and Fiona have recently taken on the establishment and plan to transform it into a sophisticated, community hotspot. The pub, located in the heart of a densely populated residential area of the town, sits adjacently to a parade of shops and cafés. Jason and Fiona are aiming to create a friendly and accessible environment for all those living in and around Stevenage.

Licensee Jason Latchford commented: “We’ve both been in the pub industry for a long time and there’s nothing we haven’t seen and dealt – that’s partly what we love about it! You get to meet people from all over and become an integral part of their life. It’s very special and it’s why we keep doing what we do. The ultimate goal at the Shephall Tavern is to create a family friendly, community pub catering for all occasions and all events. We currently host karaoke evenings every Friday evening and we have live music every Saturday night.”

To stay true to the community pub’s traditional roots, the licensees intend, when the time is right, to offer a small selection of good quality, handmade, locally sourced classic pub meals. Additionally, Jason and Fiona are keen to make the Shephall Tavern an epicentre for community life, so they plan on running coffee mornings for the locals. Throughout the morning and early afternoon customers will be able to relax after the school run and enjoy freshly made cakes, sausage rolls, paninis, teas and coffees.

Mick Sheridan, Admiral Taverns Business Development Manager, said: “There’s no doubt in my mind that Jason and Fiona are the perfect licensees for The Shephall Tavern. Their knowledge and expertise within the industry is immense, and if you combine that with their genuine passion for what they do, you can’t go wrong. They’re a fantastic addition to the Admiral family and I look forward to pub’s bright future.”