Local Pub Set to Reopen After £250,000 Refurbishment

The Trinity Tavern, a local community pub close to the Town Centre of Fareham, is set to reopen this weekend, on the 27th November following a transformational £250,000 refurbishment. The pub is run by licensee, Bev Eastman with the support of her wonderful family, and owned by leading community pub group, Admiral Taverns.

The pub will see a complete interior and exterior transformation, including a brand-new beer garden with covered outside seating, with both new heating and lighting on a alfresco patio to be used all year-round, seating up to 100 people.

Local residents will also be treated to a fresh new back-bar, new flooring and a whole new feel both inside and out, with the exterior currently being re-decorated, including sparkling new signs.

Bev Eastman, Licensee at the Trinity Tavern, commented: “I am so amazed at the transformation of the pub, thinking back to what it used to look like and comparing it to now. We were determined to maintain the character of the pub and I am so pleased with how it has turned out. Admiral Taverns has been very supportive and I can’t wait to welcome our lovely locals back, with an even better offering than before.”

Licensee, Bev Eastman is a popular figure around town, having been manager of the pub 13 years ago, and taking over as landlady in 2018. She has the support of her daughter Kirsty and grand-daughter Alicia as assistant manager.

Nick Lawson, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, commented: “Bev and the team have done an amazing job in putting the Trinity Tavern at the heart of the community. The entertainment they provide for the community is second to none. I’m so excited for them to show off their new look which will appeal to a very wide audience and I can’t wait to be enjoying a drink on the amazing new patio, and would recommend anyone in the area to do the same.”

Throughout the pandemic, Admiral has taken a highly proactive and supportive approach towards its licensees, offering significant rent aid as well as specific reopening support, beer credits, online.