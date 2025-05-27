London Multiple Operator Takes On First Star Lease

Share Post Share Email

London based Remedy Bars has added The Elmhurst near Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to its portfolio. The pub, which has been closed for two years, will reopen early August following a major £550,000 joint refurbishment with Star Pubs. 16 jobs are being created on the back of the investment.

Run by Charles Bakker, Remedy Bars has two pubs – The Horse & Groom in Shoreditch and Horatia in Highbury – and a craft bar, No 26 Shoreditch.

Says Charles: “I used to have 12 pubs and bars, but downsized the business just before covid, which turned out to be good timing. I no longer have expansion targets. The business is growing organically, but only as and when something special comes along. The Elmhurst was too interesting to say no to. It is located near Tottenham stadium so will benefit from the many sporting and cultural events held there. It is also a beautiful prominent pub with real character and a fantastic outdoors that we’re turning into a superb and unique space. There are lots of nice pubs in the area, but nothing will match our garden.

“Like our Highbury pub, trade at the Elmhurst will be consistent. The biggest challenge for high street pubs and bars is that one week you can be busy and the next not due to working from home, holidays, or train strikes. It makes staffing a challenge.”

The plans for The Elmhurst are designed to broaden its appeal, attracting families and local residents as well as visitors to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium sports and cultural events.

Says Star Pubs Investment Manager, Matt Cornwell: “We’re delighted to be starting on the refurbishment of The Elmhurst with Charles who is a very experienced pub and bar operator.

“The upgrade of The Elmhurst is in keeping with the regeneration of Tottenham, which is attracting investment and younger more cosmopolitan residents. The garden will be a real draw – there’s nothing like it in the area. It will be an oasis in an urban environment. I look forward to visiting The Elmhurst once it reopens and enjoying a pint in what will be an amazing garden.”