Lose Less, Sell More

Share Tweet Share Email

If you’re considering the CardsSafe system for your venue, retaining your customers’ banking or ID cards is safer than ever. CardsSafe eliminates walkouts and helps increase customer spending and trust in your brand while protecting staff from discrepancies.

The CardsSafe system is specifically designed to securely retain customer credit and debit cards while the cardholder runs a tab. As a result, staff can securely keep customers’ bank cards while customers enjoy the facilities, allowing them to up-sell onsite.

Less Loss

CardsSafe’s cost-effective tab-keeping system works alongside existing POS to retain customer credit and debit cards securely. As a result, CardsSafe virtually eliminates walkouts and chargebacks because it is a deterrent for slippery customers and prevents it from happening because their bank card is securely retained.

More Profit

CardsSafe is a fantastic hospitality business tool that increases customer service and helps staff to upsell. By safely securing customers’ bank cards while running a tab, it helps to increase trust between the venue and customers and allows the team to build loyalty and confidence while enabling them to increase sales.



Trust

Over 5000 venues, including Young’s pubs, Hilton Hotels, Lord’s cricket ground, and many independent restaurants and bars, utilise the system. The CardsSafe units can sit discreetly behind the bar or POS, and the system does not capture data, so it never breaches GDPR.

Easy to Install & Use

Our system has revolutionised how the hospitality industry manages its customers’ obligations. It’s also incredibly easy to install and requires minimal staff training. Our customer service team is on hand with troubleshooting, and we also supply you with free replacement keys should they go missing.

The question is, can you afford not to have CardsSafe as a part of your business?

For more information, please visit www.cardssafe.com

Or contact the sales team on 0845 500 1040