Loungers Looks to 600 Sites as Expansion Accelerates

Share Tweet Share Email

Image: Loungers/Alex Reilley

Bar/restaurant chain Loungers Plc operating under the Lounge, Cosy Club and Brightside brands, continues to grow with a new opening every ten days this year, contributing to local economies with considerable investment and job creation at each location.

The company’s growth is underscored by a series of industry accolades, including Best Pub/Bar Company, cementing its position in the hospitality sector.

The chain, which was launched by three friends in South Bristol less than two decades ago, now has 257 sites.

In the past three months, the group opened new Lounges in Bromsgrove (Verraco Lounge), Chepstow (Pontio Lounge), Macclesfield (Panadero Lounge), Westwood Cross (Riparo Lounge), Bracknell (Pineto Lounge), Ilkley (Vitello Lounge), Sidcup (Sarto Lounge) and Yeovil (Barolo Lounge).

The sites range from brand new developments to former banks, retail outlets and restaurants on the high street and in shopping centres, demonstrating the variety and versatility of the Lounge concept.

With each new Lounge site almost £1m is invested into the local high street and an average of 30 new jobs are created.

Alex Reilley, chairman and co-founder of Loungers, said: “With a new site opening every 10 days so far this year across a wide variety of locations in the UK, Loungers continues to go from strength to strength with a fantastic pipeline ahead.

“We still firmly believe that there is scope for over 600 Lounges, and are more excited than ever about the future of this business.”