LTC’s JOGLE Pub Run Sets Off on 900 Mile, 30 Day Challenge to Raise £250,000 for Hospitality Sector

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Fundraisers taking part in The Licensed Trade Charity’s (LTC) JOGLE Pub Run Challenge have started their epic journey this morning. In a first-of-its-kind challenge for the industry, participants are taking on a 900-mile relay from John O’Groats to Land’s End (JOGLE) over 30 days. Running from Monday 13 July to Tuesday 11 August 2026, the initiative aims to raise £250,000 to strengthen LTC’s ability to support even more people working across the licensed hospitality sector.

Leading the charge is one of the UK’s most recognised endurance fundraisers Gary McKee MBE, who will spearhead the ambitious 900-mile journey by running the full length of the UK from John O’Groats, the most northerly point in mainland Britain, to Land’s End, the most southernly point, all in aid of hospitality workers in need.

Gary will be joined by fellow ultra runners, hospitality professionals, suppliers, operators, pub teams and local supporters throughout the journey, alongside thousands more taking part in Community Days and virtual challenges across the UK.

Hosted by industry partners at key locations along the route, LTC JOGLE Pub Run Community Days invite hospitality teams, local residents and supporters to run, walk, volunteer or cheer participants on. With pubs serving as community hubs, the events provide an accessible way to get involved while celebrating the important role licensed hospitality plays in bringing people together. Supporters nationwide can also join the dedicated Strava challenge, logging their miles, following the route and taking part virtually from anywhere in the UK. Anyone can sign up to the challenge by searching ‘LTC JOGLE Pub Run Virtual Challenge’ on the Strava app, with over 20,000 runners across the UK having already registered.

Organised by LTC in partnership with Strava, the LTC JOGLE Pub Run is supported by headline sponsor Lucky Saint, alongside Avani Solutions, Thatchers Cider, PUNCH Pubs & Co and Star Pubs.

Joby Mortimer, Director of Charity Operations at the Licensed Trade Charity, said: “We’re incredibly excited to see the LTC JOGLE Pub Run kick off today. This challenge is about much more than running the miles, it’s an opportunity to raise vital funds that will help us to provide essential services to those working in hospitality, while also raising awareness of the difficulties many in our sector are currently facing.

“Pubs play a unique role at the heart of communities by creating spaces where people can come together. We’re proud to celebrate that social value while highlighting the incredible spirit that exists within our industry. We’re grateful to all who are participating in the challenge. A huge thank you to all who have donated to help us continue to support this wonderful industry.”