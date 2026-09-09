Westminster Presses Ahead With Vertical Drinking Curbs Despite Sector Backlash

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Westminster City Council has confirmed it will maintain licensing policy wording designed to discourage so-called “vertical drinking” across the West End, despite a wave of criticism from the hospitality trade, residents and senior political figures earlier this year.

The Conservative-run authority carried out a public consultation over the summer on proposals that would require new licensed premises either to provide a minimum number of seats at all times or to operate exclusively on a table-service basis. The consultation also asked for views on whether the council should continue operating its cumulative impact zone (CIZ) across the West End — a special licensing policy that creates a presumption against granting new premises licences for pubs and bars, except where an applicant can demonstrate exceptional circumstances.

Under the CIZ, venues can effectively be held accountable for anti-social behaviour and crime across the wider West End area, rather than only in the immediate vicinity of their premises. The council’s proposals also favour new licence applications from venues offering table service and seated drinking over those operating a traditional bar-service model.

Consultation Results Showed Strong Opposition

Figures from the consultation showed more than four in five respondents disagreed with the continuation of the cumulative impact zone, while close to nine in ten said the policy would have a negative effect on business in the area.

The proposals had drawn criticism from operators nationally, with trade figures warning the restrictions could damage business viability and undermine a long-standing feature of British pub culture. The row escalated when Prime Minister Andy Burnham intervened publicly, describing vertical drinking as part of “British life.”

Despite the scale of opposition recorded in the consultation, Westminster council confirmed it intends to proceed with both the seating-related licensing wording and the cumulative impact zone. The authority said it believed a significant proportion of those who objected had misunderstood the terminology used in its licensing documentation.

Council Defends Position

Tim Barnes, Westminster City Council’s deputy leader, said standing to drink in a pub was not under threat from the policy. “There was never any threat to standing and having a pint, so we haven’t changed anything,” he said.

Barnes argued the more pressing issue for the trade was policing capacity rather than licensing wording, saying a shortfall in police resourcing was contributing to difficulties for operators seeking new licences. He said a lack of investment in policing had left the Metropolitan Police objecting to a number of licensing applications on public safety grounds, adding that this — rather than disputes over policy language — was acting as a drag on the borough’s hospitality sector.

The council will be joined by the Soho Society, a local residents’ and amenity group, in opposing new licence applications for venues seeking to trade beyond “core hours” — a cut-off point that, under council policy, falls between 10.30pm and midnight depending on the type of business and day of the week.

Mayor Criticises Council’s Approach

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has strongly criticised Westminster council’s decision to proceed with the policy, accusing the authority of disregarding widespread opposition from residents, businesses and the hospitality industry.

Khan had responded to the summer consultation by urging the council to abandon the cumulative impact zone and preserve space for standing drinkers in pubs and bars.

Following confirmation that the council would press ahead regardless, Khan said: “The arrogance of Westminster council is breathtaking. By ignoring all those who oppose their plans and viewing hospitality in the heart of our capital city as a problem, they are letting down businesses, residents and our economy. They would rather see nightlife die than thrive.”