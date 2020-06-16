Majority Ready To Get Back Down The Pub, Survey Finds

Two thirds of pub goers and beer drinkers surveyed by CAMRA say they are confident about returning to the pub when they re-open

A survey of 22,000 pub goers and beer drinkers across the UK polled by the consumer organisation CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale. has found that

Two thirds of people are confident to get back down the pub when their local re-open.

The survey found that 65% had confidence in going back to pubs, with only 4% saying they were ‘extremely unconfident’ about returning to their local.

The news comes as the UK Government confirmed that pubs are likely to start re-opening from 4th July and the Scottish Government stating that pubs north of the border can begin to re-open from 15th July.

Commenting, CAMRA National Chairman Nik Antona said:

“We know that during lockdown people have really missed going to their local to enjoy a pint with family and friends. It’s really encouraging that our survey shows most people are confident that they can safely return to pubs, whether that’s outside in beer gardens or inside following social distancing measures.

“As pubs re-open in the next few weeks in England and then in Scotland it is essential, they get support from local communities – especially as many will face reduced trade as a result of social distancing.

“For people who can’t get to their local, because they’re shielding, and for those pubs that can’t re-open, because they are smaller or because their space isn’t suitable, CAMRA will continue to support those pubs offering take-away and delivery services while things get back to normal.

“Over the next few weeks, I’d like to encourage everyone to play their part in helping pubs get back on their feet either by supporting them in person or from your own home. Now, more than ever, we need to use our pubs or else risk losing them forever.”

CAMRA’s beer ordering app ‘Brew2You’ to allows people to order take-aways and deliveries from pubs in their area, whilst the ‘Pulling Together’ campaign page at www.camra.org.uk/pullingtogether lists services from pubs, breweries and cider producers across the country