Make Hospitality A Beacon Of Light For The New Post COVID Economy In Wales Says UKHCymru

Hospitality can lead the way in the economic reconstruction and recovery mission planned by Welsh Government in 2021- and must be made one of the five centre point “beacons” of the new strategy once details emerge.

That’s the message from UKHospitality Cymru to Welsh Government Economy Minister Ken Skates after he told Wales’ Senedd Members of initial plans for a “Five Beacon” recovery strategy during Wednesday’s Senedd Plenary session.

UKHospitality Cymru Executive Director David Chapman said: “The Welsh Government has made it very clear to us in its weekly Ministerial discussions that, following the impacts of the last nine months, it now recognises just how vital hospitality is to the Welsh economy, it’s communities and its culture.

“Hospitality can be the Phoenix-like provider of a resilient resurgence if backed strongly by Government across Wales. We are battered but not broken and can bounce back from the seismic shocks and commercial catastrophes of 2020 to be the solid and reliable cornerstone of the new Welsh economy.

“So, let’s build on our indigenous excellence and together make Hospitality the lynchpin of the economy of the new Wales. We can weave sense of place, local food and drink suppliers, local employment and the international visitor economy into the heart of the tapestry of a new, vibrant foundational economy.”