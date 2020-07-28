Making the Most of Your Contracts Amid the Coronavirus Uncertainty

KEY CONTRACTUAL POINTS

The service provider and customer relationship is typically completely different from that defined by a standard supply of goods agreement. Maintaining the relationship through personal interactions is essential to the success of the service.

Whilst it is critical to ensure that exposure is as limited as possible in the current economic climate, it’s also important that the provider does not make the customer feel exposed by a new approach.

To help build the feeling of mutual trust between the two parties, you should be taking steps to mitigate costs and proactively put forward new proposals to improve the situation.

In terms of the contract itself, the first important consideration is whether it contains a force majeure clause and if so, does it extend to the impact of the pandemic?

Whilst a service provider should certainly consider this clause and whether the current circumstances could trigger it, they must ask them- selves if it will be in their long-term interests to do so, as it can potentially lead to an immediate termination of activity.

HOW TO ADDRESS THE NECESSARY VARIATIONS

Instead of immediately triggering the force majeure clause, the variation provisions inside the contract could be used first, allowing any additional costs incurred to be recovered by the service provider.

If the costs incurred under the contract are driven by people costs and if it’s possible to flex resources, but have additional costs picked up by the customer, this would be a sensible option.

Some contracts will have a formal change control procedure which sets out the process to be followed and it would be worth checking to see whether the customer is entitled to withhold its approval of any changes proposed.

The critical point here is to try and find a way of ensuring that a contract remains financially viable.The contract will usually set out how a variation should be documented, but even this can vary.