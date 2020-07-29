Meet The Chefs: The Candidates Of Bocuse d’Or Europe 2020 Revealed

After a series of national rounds held in their respective countries, Bocuse d’Or Europe will be the next and penultimate stage for chefs to qualify for the grand finale and try and win the much coveted title of best chef in the world.

According to the Gastronomy Director of Bocuse d’Or, Florent Suplisson, all the candidates have had more time for training and preparations due to the lockdown which postponed the event, and this might bring really interesting results. “This is a unique experience for the participants who will have to call upon their excellent cooking skills and demonstrate a keen sense of aesthetics, originality, and creativity in order to convince and draw the attention of the judges,” said Suplission. “We are looking forward to welcome all the chefs in Tallinn this October!”

The chefs will prepare two dishes. The dish on a tray is Estonian quail which is appreciated for its delicious tender meat and increased egg productivity. The participant and commis will have to show wonders of originality to present seven complete quails served with three garnishes.

The dish on a plate is catfish which is mainly bred in South Estonia. For both tests, the major challenge will be for the participants to stand out with a creation that is surprising, delicious and different.

A total of 19 participants have been selected for this 7thEuropean edition, an event in which the teams will need to outdo themselves:

COUNTRY CANDIDATE Spain Albert Boronat Netherlands Marco van der Wijngaard Turkey Serhat Eliçora Iceland Sigurður Laufdal Estonia Artur Kazaritski Denmark Ronni Vexøe Mortensen Sweden Sebastian Gibrand Georgia Erik Sarkisian Poland Jakub Kasprzak Belgium Lode De Roover Latvia Dinārs Zvidriņš Croatia Jurica Obrol Hungary István Veres Finland Mikko Kaukonen France Davy Tissot Switzerland Alessandro Mordasini Italy Alessandro Bergamo Russia Viktor Beley Norway Christian Andre Pettersen

Bocuse d’Or Europe Tallinn 2020 takes place from 15th to 16th October in Saku Suurhall. Chefs from 19 European countries take part in the competition, and the top 11 finishers will qualify.

Bocuse d’Or is the world’s most prestigious culinary competition, launched in 1987 by world-famous French chef Paul Bocuse. Inspired by the captivating atmosphere of the sports events, Paul Bocuse decided to organize an entertaining show focused on the art of cooking and the mastery of the chefs.