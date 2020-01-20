Mamucium Starts the New Year with a Prestigious Award Win the Double AA Rosette Award

Executive Chef, Andrew Green and the team at Mamucium Restaurant & Bar, situated within Hotel Indigo Manchester – Victoria Station, have been awarded a Double AA Rosette Award from the AA’s esteemed and long-established Rosette scheme.

The high-status Rosette scheme celebrates successful cooking at different levels across the UK. Only 10% of restaurants nationwide are of a standard that is worthy of one Rosette and above.

This prestigious award is highly sought after in the hospitality industry and is solely awarded following a review by the respected AA restaurant inspectors. Andrew Green and his team, at Mamucium, were deemed to be of impressive culinary status to be awarded the double. Double AA is given to excellent local restaurants that “aim for and achieve higher standards and better consistency. A greater precision is apparent in the cooking, and there is obvious attention to the selection of quality ingredients.”

The honorary award win comes just before the restaurant and hotel’s first birthday, following a fantastic year in the city. Andrew Green’s menu at Mamucium has been well received too; a modern British menu concept is a creative melting pot of classic dishes that have been given a unique, northern spin; inspired by his Manchester roots. Provenance runs through Mamucium’s menu, as dishes are prepared using the finest local ingredients and merchants.

Commenting on the win, Andrew Green said: “Achieving 2 AA Rosettes means a great deal to my team and myself. Firstly, it underlines the expectation we set ourselves as professionals, it places us into the elite category of restaurants within Manchester. It also sets us apart from a very competitive market with over 2000 restaurants. Personally, it’s very rewarding for our team members to see the recognition from our industry experts. Within Manchester alone there are only 6 restaurants with 2 rosettes or higher.”