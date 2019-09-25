Manchester Hoteliers’ Association Announce 2020 Charity Support

Manchester Hoteliers’ Association (MHA) has announced the charities that it will support over the next 12 months.

Manchester Mind, an independent local mental health charity, children’s charity Wood Street Mission, Mustard Tree, which supports people across the region in poverty and facing homelessness and Hospitality Action – supporting those who work or have worked in hospitality – were revealed following a vote by the organisation’s 50 member hotels.

Adrian Ellis, Chair of MHA, has vowed to raise as much as possible for the organisation’s chosen charities over the next year.“ We’re delighted to announce the new charities that we will be supporting,” said Adrian, who is also The Lowry Hotel General Manager. The MHA Football competition took place this month and raised crucial funds for Hospitality Action. Our landmark annual event, the MHA Ball and Awards is also fast approaching and we will be pulling out all the stops this autumn to ensure that we top the £37,000 we raised for charities at the 2018 event.”

He added: “Every year we are faced with a difficult choice when it comes down to selecting our charity partners, but we are thrilled to be supporting these great causes.

“This year’s ball is expected to be bigger and better than ever, and will raise funds for Manchester Mind, Wood Street Mission, Mustard Tree and Hospitality Action.

Hospitality Action will receive 50% of funds raised while the remaining three charities will benefit from the other 50%.”

Manchester Mind is a charity which supports individuals who struggle with mental health by providing a range of services such as training, peer support and engagement.

Wood Street Mission is a children’s charity helping children and families living on a low income in Manchester and Salford, by providing practical help to help meet children’s day-to-day needs and improve their life chances.

Mustard Tree support people across Greater Manchester in poverty and facing homelessness and has been selected as a charity partner for its second consecutive year.

Hospitality Action supports retired hospitality workers suffering from life altering illnesses, poverty, bereavement and domestic violence.

This year’s MHA Ball and Awards is to be held on October 11 at the Principal Hotel.