Market Taverns Appoints Suzanne Baker As Non-Executive Director

Suzanne Baker has been appointed Non-Executive Director of progressive London pub operator, Market Taverns. With a hugely successful track record in hospitality Suzanne, who has over 35 years’ experience at the forefront of hospitality retailing, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Market Taverns board.

Suzanne was appointed to her first board position at JD Wetherspoon at age 33. Following 13 years growing the brand Suzanne joined Stonegate Group as Commercial Director commanding the best in procurement and business strategy managing multi-million-pound contracts. Suzanne was instrumental in the business growth success that saw the Stonegate business expand from 180 pubs to become the biggest pub company in the UK operating 4,500 businesses.

Serial entrepreneur and owner of Market Taverns, Rolf Munding said,

“We are absolutely delighted to have Suzanne on board. Her career achievements speak volumes and together with her industry knowledge and strategic vision we are confident Suzanne will help put us firmly on the map as we continue to grow the business.”

Market Taverns operates 14 pubs in the heart of London including the quintessential Lady Ottoline in Bloomsbury; Chelsea’s gastro delight, Lots Road and the latest addition to the portfolio, The Spencer Arms overlooking Putney Common.

Suzanne is also Non-Executive Director of Cask Marque, the non-profit beer quality control initiative that encompasses pubs and brewers in driving excellence in beer quality.