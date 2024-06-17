Politicians Urged To Guarantee A Full Measure On 200th Anniversary Of The Great British Pint

Share Tweet Share Email

Pubgoers’ group CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) is calling on political parties to give their backing to a change in the law to guarantee drinkers a right to a full pint.

Monday 17th June marks 200th anniversary of the passing of the Weights & Measures Act 1824 which defined a pint in law in British and Irish law for the first time.

Consumer group CAMRA, which has around 150,000 members across the UK, is marking the occasion by calling on all political parties to commit to changing the law in the next Parliament to guarantee that punters get a full pint when they order one – meaning the head on a pint or half pint of beer wouldn’t be included in the total volume.

Recent studies by the Chartered Institute of Trading Standards found that 86% of beer was short measured, and current laws leave consumers no recourse if they’re refused a top up.

Commenting, CAMRA National Director Gillian Hough said:

“The pint of beer or cider is part of our culture and heritage across these islands and it is right that we mark the 200th anniversary of the pint being defined in law in Britain and Ireland for the first time by raising a glass to our great local pubs, social clubs, breweries and cider producers.

“But with too many consumers receiving short measures at the bar, CAMRA wants the next UK Government to introduce a legal right for pubgoers to receive a 100 per cent liquid pint each and every time they are served.

“This would give drinkers a guarantee of getting what they pay for when they are supporting local pubs and breweries and would be a fitting way to mark the 200th anniversary of the great British and Irish pint.”