Marston’s Announce Children In Need Partnership

Marston’s pubs will join fellow businesses across the country and take part in a range of fundraising activities, after the pub company announced its recent partnership with BBC charity, Children in Need.

As this year has brought an array of challenges, fundraising events have had to adapt to the current circumstances. Whilst adhering and adapting to each region’s Covid-19 restrictions, pubs will safely host their own fundraising events which will provide the opportunity for guests to participate and donate.

All fundraising activities will take place ahead of the annual appeal show which will air on BBC One on Friday 13th November.

Sharon Singh, Operations Director for Marston’s Pubs, said: “We are very proud to be partnering with Children in Need. Our pubs are at the heart of local communities and although this is still an unusual time for us all, this opportunity enables us, our teams and guests to work together and raise as much money as we can for a great cause.”

This year will mark Children in Need’s 40th anniversary since the modern BBC Children in Need appeal began. In 1980 the charity’s first telethon was broadcasted and £1 million was raised in the first show. Over the years, the charity has reached new fundraising milestones and continues to raise money to fund local charities and projects which support children and young people across the UK.