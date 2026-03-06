Marston’s Raises More than £128,000 for the Royal British Legion

Share Post Share Email

Marston’s has raised a staggering £128,184 for the Royal British Legion’s (RBL) Poppy Appeal through its latest Raise a Glass campaign, which saw the sale of limited‑edition commemorative pint and half‑pint glasses at more than 1,000 local Marston’s pubs in November.

This year’s glassware featured special designs illustrated by Royal Marine veteran and artist Colin Waite, inspired by the rugged Falklands landscape where he served, which captured the imagination of guests across the country, helping to raise vital funds to support serving personnel, veterans and their families.

The campaign was officially launched at The Oakingham Belle in Wokingham, where RBL ambassador Ross Kemp joined Colin alongside several Marston’s publicans who are themselves veterans. Together, they raised a glass in recognition of the Armed Forces community and the vital work carried out by the Royal British Legion.

The latest fundraising total builds on the £94,000 raised during the 2024 campaign, bringing the overall amount raised for the Royal British Legion through Raise a Glass to £222,000.

Jen Monaghan, Senior Campaign and Partnership Manager at Marston’s, said:

“We’re proud to stand alongside the Royal British Legion, and equally proud of this remarkable achievement made possible by our teams and guests.

“To surpass last year’s fundraising total was always the ambition, and raising £128,184 is a testament to the passion and generosity shown across our pubs. Every glass sold helps support the Armed Forces community, and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone who took part.”